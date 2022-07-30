State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.76 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

