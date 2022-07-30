State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

