State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

MNST opened at $99.62 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.