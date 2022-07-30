State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after acquiring an additional 105,015 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,802,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after buying an additional 85,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after buying an additional 167,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,506,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $181.53 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.63.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

