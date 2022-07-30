State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 111,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,626,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,867,000 after acquiring an additional 100,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $225.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 0.70. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $192.40 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

