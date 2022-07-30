State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.39 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after purchasing an additional 430,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,196,000 after buying an additional 105,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,417,000 after buying an additional 203,702 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

