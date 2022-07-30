State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

FANG opened at $128.02 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

