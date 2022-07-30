State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $284.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $287.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

