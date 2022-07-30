State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,223 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FRC opened at $162.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.16. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.