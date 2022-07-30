State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OKE opened at $59.74 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

