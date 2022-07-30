State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.32 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

