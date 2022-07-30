State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,493,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

YUM stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $118.86. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

