State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

