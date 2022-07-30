State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

