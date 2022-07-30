State of Michigan Retirement System Has $99.03 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $99,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in Visa by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 70,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Visa by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 30,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $248.46. The firm has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.