State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

