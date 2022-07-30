State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 188.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.30% of Twist Bioscience worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $654,504 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $43.74 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

