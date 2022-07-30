State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,018 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.