State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $352.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.