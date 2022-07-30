State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 213 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $108.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.47. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.