State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,473 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

