State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 266 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

