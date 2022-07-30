State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 29 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,349.73 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,206.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,316.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.