State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 996.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after buying an additional 1,013,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

