State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

