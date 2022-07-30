State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

