State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of POR opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

