State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,102 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NJR opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 146.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

