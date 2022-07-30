State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,979 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Spire Stock Performance

SR opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

