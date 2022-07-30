State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.