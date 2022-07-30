Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.56. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

