Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 788.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $223.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

