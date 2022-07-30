Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.26 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

