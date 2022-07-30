Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.67 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 617,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after buying an additional 545,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 291,652 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after buying an additional 284,870 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $42.16 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

