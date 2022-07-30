Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 595,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,443 shares of company stock worth $13,291,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

