Stephens Increases Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $19.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

