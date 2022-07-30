Steven L. Fasman Sells 2,546 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $272,167.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,774.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $113.10 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.