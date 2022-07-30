Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Medifast by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Medifast by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Medifast by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Stock Performance

NYSE:MED opened at $168.19 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.67 and a fifty-two week high of $295.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

