Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend
