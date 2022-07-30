Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.36.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $208.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

