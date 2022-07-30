Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 219,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 73,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $17.88 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.