Stifel Nicolaus Boosts W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Price Target to $8.40

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to $8.40 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $710.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.32. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $9.01.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429,419 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 92,782 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

