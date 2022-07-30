Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.80.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.