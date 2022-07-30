StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.75. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. GEE Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

