Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the June 30th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 0.9 %

SSUMY opened at $14.07 on Friday. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

