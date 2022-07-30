T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 179,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $72,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $123.47 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

