Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,527 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.30% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.53. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. Research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

