Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.27

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRLGet Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.27 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 115.80 ($1.40). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39), with a volume of 732,064 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a market cap of £713.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 74.78%.

In other Target Healthcare REIT news, insider Alison Fyfe purchased 10,000 shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,253.01).

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

