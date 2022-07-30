Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.27

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.27 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 115.80 ($1.40). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39), with a volume of 732,064 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Target Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of £713.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.42.
Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Target Healthcare REIT
In other Target Healthcare REIT news, insider Alison Fyfe purchased 10,000 shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,253.01).
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.