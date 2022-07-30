TD Securities Cuts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $11.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

