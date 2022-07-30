Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.57.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,832 shares of company stock worth $4,674,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,000. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.